Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and $45,894.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.00317480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007565 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,193,488 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

