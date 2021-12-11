Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives C$14.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. CSFB set a C$8.75 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$94,118.25.

ELD stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.16. 280,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,495. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$300.24 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.