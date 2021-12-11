Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.29). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:ELMS traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,313. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.81. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $15.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

