Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.77.

EA opened at $125.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $418,982.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,514 shares of company stock worth $5,023,517. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.