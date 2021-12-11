Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.45.

EMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CSFB set a C$60.00 price target on Emera and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Emera alerts:

EMA stock traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$59.45. 364,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. Emera has a 12-month low of C$49.66 and a 12-month high of C$60.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 141.75%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.