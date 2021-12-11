Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$41.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$45.00.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of EMLAF opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58. Empire has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

