Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ENR stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $39.38. 381,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,969. Energizer has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 54.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 38.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

