Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eneti had a negative net margin of 226.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS.
Shares of NETI stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Eneti has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a market cap of $80.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.11%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eneti stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) by 125.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Eneti worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Eneti Company Profile
Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.
