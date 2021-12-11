Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eneti had a negative net margin of 226.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS.

Shares of NETI stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Eneti has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a market cap of $80.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Eneti in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eneti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eneti stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) by 125.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Eneti worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

