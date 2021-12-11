Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $35.50. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.97% from the stock’s previous close.

ESMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

ESMT stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.14. Engagesmart has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Engagesmart will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,641,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

