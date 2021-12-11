Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GMVHF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain presently has an average rating of Buy.

GMVHF stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

