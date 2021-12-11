Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 12.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $15,281,803 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQR opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average is $82.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.94.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

