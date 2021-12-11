Eric Richard Remer Purchases 10,000 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 16.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is 18.30. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of 14.87 and a 1-year high of 23.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Standard Investments LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,920,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,907,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,459,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,192,000.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 23.38.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

