Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 596 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,617,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 45,253 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $276.34 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $253.64 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.54 and a 200-day moving average of $286.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

