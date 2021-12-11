Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 1,118 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $110.76 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $112.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day moving average is $106.19.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.