Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 1,944 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 109.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Chubb by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.88.

Chubb stock opened at $191.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.10 and its 200 day moving average is $177.49. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

