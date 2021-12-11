Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 360 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,630,000 after purchasing an additional 96,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,723 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,471,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the period.

DVY opened at $119.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.07. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

