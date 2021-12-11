Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 36.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,491,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.42. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $74.88 and a twelve month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

