Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,473,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DGX stock opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $161.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.