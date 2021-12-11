Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $682,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,006,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after buying an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,434,000 after buying an additional 253,752 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $167.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $169.97. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,213. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

