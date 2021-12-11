European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives $31.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EWCZ opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that European Wax Center will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $4,202,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $4,202,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,288,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

