Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $127.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $200.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.46.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.06. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $57.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter worth $78,000.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

