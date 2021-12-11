Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given a C$55.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.70.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$41.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$43.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$34.85 and a 1-year high of C$47.77.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$342.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.9200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.41%.

In other Exchange Income news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

