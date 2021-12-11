Exos Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIIX. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,218,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,707,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,459,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter worth $7,410,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter worth $6,538,000. 52.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GIIX opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

