Exos Asset Management LLC Has $119,000 Stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Exos Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUDS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUDS stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

