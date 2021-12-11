Exos Asset Management LLC Has $119,000 Stake in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Exos Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,852,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in SVF Investment during the second quarter worth about $1,480,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment during the second quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in SVF Investment during the second quarter worth about $99,000.

SVF Investment stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

