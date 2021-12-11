Exos Asset Management LLC Has $224,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Exos Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $15.01 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,660,921 shares of company stock worth $395,548,211. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.