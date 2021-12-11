Exos Asset Management LLC Has $230,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Exos Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 32.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in MP Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

NYSE:MP opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

