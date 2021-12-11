Exos Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $4,227,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $94,895,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $15,784,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $134,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLMN shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hillman Solutions Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.