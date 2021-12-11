Exos Asset Management LLC Sells 1,714 Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Exos Asset Management LLC reduced its position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,547,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 320,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 285.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 77,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $6,435,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $1,238,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TPGY stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

