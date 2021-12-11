F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

FNB opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in F.N.B. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in F.N.B. by 30.9% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 14,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $719,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

