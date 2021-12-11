F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F45 Training’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FXLV. Cowen dropped their price target on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Macquarie started coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F45 Training presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of F45 Training stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04. F45 Training has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). On average, equities analysts predict that F45 Training will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 27,500 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $260,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

