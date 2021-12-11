FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.000-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $466.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $476.06. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.93 and its 200-day moving average is $384.54.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $389.00.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

