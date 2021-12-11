Fear (FEAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.08 Million

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Fear coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00003559 BTC on popular exchanges. Fear has a total market capitalization of $11.24 million and $9.08 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fear has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fear alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.10 or 0.00211064 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.