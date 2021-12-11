Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $183.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Ferguson from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11,561.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $164.69 on Friday. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.77.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.665 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 172,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 40.5% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 6.3% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

