Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 290 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $105.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $79.95 and a 52-week high of $106.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.12.

