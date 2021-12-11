Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at $98,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKC opened at $90.51 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.26.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKC. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

