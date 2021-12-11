Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) shares rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.31 and last traded at $50.25. Approximately 1,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.89% of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

