Fifth Third Bancorp Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2,318.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,743 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,692. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SCI opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $70.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.07.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.