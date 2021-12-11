Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 85.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 8.1% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,626,000 after acquiring an additional 110,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 288,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $166,488.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $1,106,513. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE KWR opened at $238.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.46. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $220.73 and a one year high of $301.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.32.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

