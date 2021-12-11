Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $36,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,896,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,158,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $904,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $355,000.

IMCB stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $73.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.42.

