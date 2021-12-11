Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 237 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after buying an additional 894,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,119,000 after buying an additional 768,391 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,820,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,571,000 after buying an additional 575,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.