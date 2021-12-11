Financial Analysis: Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) vs. Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) and Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hillman Solutions and Eastern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillman Solutions N/A N/A N/A Eastern 3.38% 14.64% 5.65%

46.7% of Hillman Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Eastern shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Eastern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hillman Solutions and Eastern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillman Solutions 0 0 7 0 3.00 Eastern 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 57.77%. Given Hillman Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hillman Solutions is more favorable than Eastern.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hillman Solutions and Eastern’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillman Solutions N/A N/A -$28.89 million N/A N/A Eastern $240.40 million 0.69 $5.41 million $1.40 18.80

Eastern has higher revenue and earnings than Hillman Solutions.

Summary

Eastern beats Hillman Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

About Eastern

The Eastern Co. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS. The company was founded by Eben Tuttle in October 1858 and is headquartered in Naugatuck, CT.

