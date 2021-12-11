Financial Analysis: Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) vs. AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) and AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Moxian alerts:

Moxian has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoWeb has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Moxian and AutoWeb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian N/A -149.38% -66.72% AutoWeb -5.61% -24.20% -9.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Moxian and AutoWeb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A AutoWeb 0 1 1 0 2.50

AutoWeb has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.93%. Given AutoWeb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Moxian.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Moxian and AutoWeb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian $950,000.00 93.44 $70,000.00 N/A N/A AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.58 -$6.82 million ($0.30) -10.93

Moxian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AutoWeb.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.7% of Moxian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of AutoWeb shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of AutoWeb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AutoWeb beats Moxian on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moxian

Moxian (BVI), Inc. engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Moxian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moxian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.