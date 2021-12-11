Financial Contrast: RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) vs. Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN)

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Decision Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of RumbleON shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RumbleON and Decision Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 4 0 3.00 Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

RumbleON currently has a consensus target price of $58.80, indicating a potential upside of 48.34%. Given RumbleON’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Decision Diagnostics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RumbleON and Decision Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $416.43 million 1.42 -$25.00 million ($8.66) -4.58 Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Decision Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleON.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and Decision Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -6.36% -32.03% -10.97% Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

RumbleON has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decision Diagnostics has a beta of -2.33, indicating that its stock price is 333% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RumbleON beats Decision Diagnostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc. engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation segment offers nationwide automotive transportation services between dealerships and auctions. The company was founded by Matthew A. Lane, Marshall Chesrown, and Steven Richard Berrard on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About Decision Diagnostics

Decision Diagnostics Corp. engages in prescription and non-prescription diagnostics and home testing products. It provides blood glucose home testing test strips and exciting new concepts for blood testing monitors. The company diagnostics also provides smart phone based electronic medical record applications which allow physicians to carry access and update their patients’ histories, medication data and best care guidelines at the point of care. Decision Diagnostics was founded on July 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

