First Quadrant L P CA Buys 682 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 120.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 17.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,713,000 after acquiring an additional 54,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $631.68 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.28 and a 52-week high of $644.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $539.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.24. The firm has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In related news, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $170,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.55.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

