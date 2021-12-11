First Quadrant L P CA Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302,703 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $515,625,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,586 shares of company stock worth $25,324,991 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $185.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.27 and a 1-year high of $451.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

