First Quadrant L P CA Sells 517 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler stock opened at $305.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.76 and its 200 day moving average is $265.22.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $1,829,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total transaction of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,329 shares of company stock worth $103,884,641 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ZS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.46.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

