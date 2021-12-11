First Quadrant L P CA Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $6,711,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 465,250 shares of company stock valued at $155,563,385. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $257.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.08. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

