First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stock Position Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $49.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

