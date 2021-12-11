First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 211.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 87,423 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,702,000.

FIW opened at $92.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day moving average of $87.75. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $69.55 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

